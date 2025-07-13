24-year-old Chesterfield barber set to open new micropub next door - going from clippers to cask
Black Sheep Barbering, founded in 2023 by Daniel Newman at just 24 years old, is a modern barbershop in New Whittington.
Located at 144-146 High Street, it’s known for stylish cuts, relaxed vibes, and great banter for lads and dads alike.
Now Daniel is opening The Lost Lamb, a brand-new micropub next door. Named in theme with the barbershop and a nod to his son, it offers real ales, craft lagers, and a welcoming space to unwind.
Single dad Daniel founded Black Sheep Barbering out of passion, community and the drive to create something more than just a haircut.
He transformed a once-empty shell into a welcoming space where lads and dads could come for modern styles, good conversation and a warm atmosphere. The shop was lovingly built by hand, with the help of friends and family who believed in his vision: a place where everyone could feel comfortable, have a laugh, and leave feeling fresh.
Fast forward to 2025, and Daniel is expanding that vision.
The Lost Lamb promises a cosy adult space to unwind, offering real ales, craft lagers, ciders, and plenty more. Whether you’re popping in after a trim or just fancy a pint with friends, it’s a place to relax, connect, and enjoy the buzz of a true community.
Cheers to the next chapter—and to local dreams coming true!