Here are some of the venues where football fans can tune into the World Cup action.

21 pubs and bars in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire showing England’s World Cup 2022 games in Qatar

These are some of the venues in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire where football fans can watch England’s games – and the rest of the action – at the World Cup.

By Tom Hardwick
5 minutes ago

The World Cup 2022 kicked off yesterday with Qatar taking on Ecuador, and England are set to start their campaign this afternoon with a 1.00pm fixture against Iran.

These are 21 venues across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire that will be showing England’s World Cup games – with many screening the rest of the tournament’s matches as well.

1. The Burlington, Burlington Street, Chesterfield

The Burlington will be showing every game of the World Cup - and tables can be booked via their website.

2. The Woodside, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield

According to Stonegate Pubs’ website, the company that owns the Woodside, the venue will be screening World Cup fixtures.

3. The Blue Bell, Cavendish Street, Chesterfield

The Blue Bell in Chesterfield town centre will be showing the World Cup.

4. The Spotted Frog, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

The Spotted Frog is still taking bookings for its outdoor beach huts for the England games. Customers have to make a £20 donation to charity via PayPal. England v USA is sold out, but walk-ins are still available.

