21 jobs currently available in Chesterfield with a £30,000 a year salary or higher
Here’s a selection of jobs currently available in Chesterfield, as taken from Indeed.
With the cost of living in the rise, the demand for higher paying jobs has likewise increased. If you’re currently looking for one in Chesterfield, here’s a few jobs currently available. All jobs have been taken from and can be found on Indeed. See any that you’ve got your eye on?
Field Army Business Change Manager – Link
Employer: Ministry of Defence
Salary: £40,000 per year
Fibre Optic Business Development Manager
Employer: PSR Solutions
Salary: £60,000 – £70,000 per year
Accreditation Consultant (Remote)
Employer: TPP Recruitment
Salary: £50,000 per year
Business Development Manager
Employer: Teqniq Limited
Salary: £35,000 per year
Teacher of Resistant Materials – Link
Employer: Derbyshire County Council (Whittington Green School)
Salary: £25,714 – £36,961 per year
Financial Services Manager (Corporate) – Link
Employer: Chesterfield Borough Council
Salary: £46,845 – £48,769 per year
Service Manager – Link
Employer: Mencap
Salary: £30,545 per year
School Business Manager – Link
Employer: Derbyshire County Council (Highfield Hall Primary School)
Salary: £29,184 – £32,389 per year
Team Manager (Youth Offending Service) – Link
Employer: Derbyshire County Council
Salary: £41,782 – £45,362 per year
Service Manager (County Transport) – Link
Employer: Derbyshire County Council
Salary: £28,682 – £31,832 per year
Warehouse Manager
Employer: Quality Service Recruitment
Salary: £27,500 – £33,000
Registered Manager
Employer: Blue Mountain Homes Ltd
Salary: £39,000 – £50,000 per year
Project Manager
Employer: Fawkes & Reece (North)
Salary: £70,000 – £90,000 per year
Deputy Manager
Employer: irecruitmedical
Salary: £44,000 per year
Project Manager (AV)
Employer: Rise Technical Recruitment Limited
Salary: £31,000 – £35,000 per year
Business Development Manager – Link
Employer: Essential Recruitment
Salary: £30,000 – £55,000 per year
Project Manager – Link
Employer: Ovarro
Salary: Up to £50,000 per year
Registered Manager – Children’s Home
Employer: Shire Healthcare
Salary: £35,000 – £37,000
Executive Head Chef
Employer: Chef Results Ltd
Salary: £50,000 – £55,000 per year
Senior Family Support Practitioner – Link
Employer: Derbyshire County Council
Salary: £32,913 – £36,155
Clinical Quality Manager – Link
Employer: NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group
Salary: £40,057 – £45,839 per year