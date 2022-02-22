21 jobs currently available in Chesterfield with a £30,000 a year salary or higher

Here’s a selection of jobs currently available in Chesterfield, as taken from Indeed.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:46 pm

With the cost of living in the rise, the demand for higher paying jobs has likewise increased. If you’re currently looking for one in Chesterfield, here’s a few jobs currently available. All jobs have been taken from and can be found on Indeed. See any that you’ve got your eye on?

Field Army Business Change Manager – Link

Employer: Ministry of Defence

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Working in the office.

Salary: £40,000 per year

Fibre Optic Business Development Manager

Employer: PSR Solutions

Salary: £60,000 – £70,000 per year

Accreditation Consultant (Remote)

Employer: TPP Recruitment

Salary: £50,000 per year

Business Development Manager

Employer: Teqniq Limited

Salary: £35,000 per year

Teacher of Resistant Materials – Link

Employer: Derbyshire County Council (Whittington Green School)

Salary: £25,714 – £36,961 per year

Financial Services Manager (Corporate) – Link

Employer: Chesterfield Borough Council

Salary: £46,845 – £48,769 per year

Service Manager – Link

Employer: Mencap

Salary: £30,545 per year

School Business Manager – Link

Employer: Derbyshire County Council (Highfield Hall Primary School)

Salary: £29,184 – £32,389 per year

Team Manager (Youth Offending Service) – Link

Employer: Derbyshire County Council

Salary: £41,782 – £45,362 per year

Service Manager (County Transport) – Link

Employer: Derbyshire County Council

Salary: £28,682 – £31,832 per year

Warehouse Manager

Employer: Quality Service Recruitment

Salary: £27,500 – £33,000

Registered Manager

Employer: Blue Mountain Homes Ltd

Salary: £39,000 – £50,000 per year

Project Manager

Employer: Fawkes & Reece (North)

Salary: £70,000 – £90,000 per year

Deputy Manager

Employer: irecruitmedical

Salary: £44,000 per year

Project Manager (AV)

Employer: Rise Technical Recruitment Limited

Salary: £31,000 – £35,000 per year

Business Development Manager – Link

Employer: Essential Recruitment

Salary: £30,000 – £55,000 per year

Project Manager – Link

Employer: Ovarro

Salary: Up to £50,000 per year

Registered Manager – Children’s Home

Employer: Shire Healthcare

Salary: £35,000 – £37,000

Executive Head Chef

Employer: Chef Results Ltd

Salary: £50,000 – £55,000 per year

Senior Family Support Practitioner – Link

Employer: Derbyshire County Council

Salary: £32,913 – £36,155

Clinical Quality Manager – Link

Employer: NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group

Salary: £40,057 – £45,839 per year

Derbyshire County CouncilChesterfield