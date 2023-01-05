As we start a brand new year, many people will have a list of new things they’re planning on doing in 2023.

If you don’t fancy taking up sky-diving, why not simply try eating out somewhere different?

Chesterfield and north Derbyshire residents are certainly blessed with an array of great restaurants on their doorstep, with something to satisfy everybody's tastes.

So to kick off the year, here are 19 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.

1. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend."

2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its "amazing food" and "huge portions."

3. Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 547 Google reviews - and is recommended for its "fabulous food, drinks and atmosphere."

4. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 179 Google reviews. One customer described it as a "family-run Italian restaurant" with "great food and a great atmosphere."