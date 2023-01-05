19 of the best restaurants in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire you have to try in 2023 — according to Google reviews
As we start a brand new year, many people will have a list of new things they’re planning on doing in 2023.
If you don’t fancy taking up sky-diving, why not simply try eating out somewhere different?
Chesterfield and north Derbyshire residents are certainly blessed with an array of great restaurants on their doorstep, with something to satisfy everybody's tastes.
So to kick off the year, here are 19 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.
All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.