These are 19 of the most popular restaurants across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

Chesterfield and north Derbyshire residents are certainly blessed with an array of great restaurants on their doorstep, with something to satisfy everybody's tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a new cuisine to try, or confirmation that your favourite eatery is just as well-loved by others, these are 19 of the highest ranked restaurants in the area – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google on Thursday, November 17 – and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.

1. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 547 Google reviews - and is recommended for its “fabulous food, drinks and atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 179 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales