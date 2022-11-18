News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the most popular eateries in the area.

19 of the best restaurants in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire — according to Google reviews

These are 19 of the most popular restaurants across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago

Chesterfield and north Derbyshire residents are certainly blessed with an array of great restaurants on their doorstep, with something to satisfy everybody's tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a new cuisine to try, or confirmation that your favourite eatery is just as well-loved by others, these are 19 of the highest ranked restaurants in the area – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google on Thursday, November 17 – and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.

1. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

Photo: Google

3. Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 547 Google reviews - and is recommended for its “fabulous food, drinks and atmosphere.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 179 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

