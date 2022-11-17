These are some of the most popular places for breakfasts across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local spots to start your morning off with a delicious meal, fry-up or breakfast sandwich.

These are 19 cafes, bistros and restaurants across the area with the best ratings for their breakfast offerings – based on Google reviews.

These figures were taken from Google on Wednesday, November 16 – and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Crossroads Cafe, Brimington Road North, Chesterfield Crossroads has a 4.6/5 rating based on 249 Google reviews - and one customer said the breakfast was "great" and "wonderful value for money."

2. Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 298 Google reviews - winning praise for its "superb breakfasts" and "fantastic service."

3. No10 Cafe & Restaurant, South Street, Chesterfield The No10 Cafe & Restaurant has a 4.5/5 rating based on 354 Google reviews - with one customer describing their breakfasts as "wonderful."

4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a "delicious breakfast with great service" and praised the "excellent value for money."