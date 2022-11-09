18 of the best Sunday roasts at pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District
These are the pubs that offer some of the most popular roast dinners across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal after a brisk Autumn walk, or a Sunday outing for the family, there is nothing better than a roast dinner.
These are 18 of the pubs, from all corners of the county, with the highest ratings for their roast dinners – based on Google reviews.
These ratings were taken from Google on Wednesday, November 9 – and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
Page 1 of 5