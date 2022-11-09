News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
These are some the best places for a roast dinner across Derbyshire.

18 of the best Sunday roasts at pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are the pubs that offer some of the most popular roast dinners across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
37 minutes ago

Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal after a brisk Autumn walk, or a Sunday outing for the family, there is nothing better than a roast dinner.

These are 18 of the pubs, from all corners of the county, with the highest ratings for their roast dinners – based on Google reviews.

These ratings were taken from Google on Wednesday, November 9 – and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. The Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Crafty Dog, Chatsworth Road

The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews. One customer said it was “best Sunday roast I have had out in years” and praised the “lovely, attentive staff.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDerbyshirePeak DistrictGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 5