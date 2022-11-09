18 of the best Sunday roasts at pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal after a brisk Autumn walk, or a Sunday outing for the family, there is nothing better than a roast dinner.

These are 18 of the pubs, from all corners of the county, with the highest ratings for their roast dinners – based on Google reviews.

These ratings were taken from Google on Wednesday, November 9 – and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. The Prince of Wales, Baslow The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its "delicious food, excellent staff and good beer."

2. The Crafty Dog, Chatsworth Road The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews. One customer said it was "best Sunday roast I have had out in years" and praised the "lovely, attentive staff."

3. The Manners, Bakewell The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: "Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again."

4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its "lovely atmosphere" and "fantastic food."