These are some of the best Italian eateries in the region.

17 of the best Italian restaurants in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
6 minutes ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 1:14pm

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

Whether you’re a lover of pizza and pasta, or you want to try something more creative, these are 17 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google on Thursday, November 24 – and the venues are not ranked in any order.

1. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 739 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.”

2. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 362 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.”

3. Giorgio’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 539 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.”

4. Viva Restaurant, Dale Road, Matlock

Viva Restaurant has a 4.3/5 rating based on 414 Google reviews - and is recommended for its “fantastic food” at “fair prices.”

