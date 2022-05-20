16 new Chesterfield businesses you must try

Louise Spence, Bistro Supervisor and Coordinator at Cibo which will welcome its first customers this weekend, on Low Pavement, said: "We hope with the support of the people of Chesterfield behind us we can add something new and exciting to our town, truly believing with your support anything is possible!

"We are a great advocate of helping independent local businesses and encourage all of us to get behind local suppliers and companies, creating jobs for local people. We hope the kind people of Chesterfield will come and give us a try in the coming weeks."

Praising the town, Anthony Foster is the owner of one of the new businesses which has opened in the last 12 months, Barkworthy Dog Emporium in Theatre Yard. He said: "It's fair to say we were captivated by the town immediately, its bustling market and quaint alleys which led us to all sorts of independent local shops. This immediately piqued our interest, for that is exactly what we planned to do - set up a quirky, emporium style outlet that catered for dog lovers everywhere, focused on natural products and ethically sustainable."

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It’s great to welcome new businesses to Chesterfield town centre and celebrate those who are expanding and investing in our town. We’re making a significant investment across our town centre which will further boost business confidence by attracting more visitors and shoppers. Our town centre will be the go-to place to live, work, socialise and shop.”

Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, added: “Chesterfield is a town of opportunity, and we have the partners and collaboration in place to drive forward our ambitions to not only deliver our current development plans but also attract further investment.”

1. Cawa Bakery – Lower Pavement. CAWA launched at the end of July in the former Thorntons confectionery shop on Broad Pavement. CAWA takes its name from the Turkish/Arabic word for coffee. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Albert's Jüngerer Bruder - Stephenson Place. Albert's Jüngerer Bruder. The bar and kitchen opened in November offering ‘a spot of live music, great beers and unique meals’. Designs for the bar are based on what the team believe Einstein’s study might have looked like. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Pizza Pi - Vicar Lane Pizza Pi opened in February. Owner Ricky Marples formerly worked as a chef at Il Lupo in Baslow and Meadowfresh in Chesterfield. He said: “Once I found out about making pizzas I found something that I really enjoyed doing.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. BOBA SHACK - Cavendish Street Enterprising friends opened the new bubble tea shop in February after latching onto young people’s thirst for the drink. For the uninitiated, bubble tea is a non-alcoholic beverage which originated in Taiwan and has soared in popularity in UK cities in recent years. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales