16 new Chesterfield businesses you must try

Louise Spence, Bistro Supervisor and Coordinator at Cibo which will welcome its first customers this weekend, on Low Pavement, said: "We hope with the support of the people of Chesterfield behind us we can add something new and exciting to our town, truly believing with your support anything is possible!
"We are a great advocate of helping independent local businesses and encourage all of us to get behind local suppliers and companies, creating jobs for local people. We hope the kind people of Chesterfield will come and give us a try in the coming weeks."
Praising the town, Anthony Foster is the owner of one of the new businesses which has opened in the last 12 months, Barkworthy Dog Emporium in Theatre Yard. He said: "It's fair to say we were captivated by the town immediately, its bustling market and quaint alleys which led us to all sorts of independent local shops. This immediately piqued our interest, for that is exactly what we planned to do - set up a quirky, emporium style outlet that catered for dog lovers everywhere, focused on natural products and ethically sustainable."
Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “It’s great to welcome new businesses to Chesterfield town centre and celebrate those who are expanding and investing in our town. We’re making a significant investment across our town centre which will further boost business confidence by attracting more visitors and shoppers. Our town centre will be the go-to place to live, work, socialise and shop.”
Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, added: “Chesterfield is a town of opportunity, and we have the partners and collaboration in place to drive forward our ambitions to not only deliver our current development plans but also attract further investment.”