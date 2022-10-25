14 new Chesterfield businesses that opened their doors in the last 12 months – including salons, gyms and menswear stores
A number of new businesses have opened in Chesterfield over the last year – offering something to satisfy almost every shopper.
Chesterfield has a thriving business community, and the last 12 months have seen a wide range of new businesses welcoming customers for the first time.
From new salons and play areas to specialist, niche stores, these are 14 of the businesses that have opened across the town since October 2021.
