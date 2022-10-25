News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the businesses that have opened in Chesterfield in the last 12 months.

14 new Chesterfield businesses that opened their doors in the last 12 months – including salons, gyms and menswear stores

A number of new businesses have opened in Chesterfield over the last year – offering something to satisfy almost every shopper.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago

Chesterfield has a thriving business community, and the last 12 months have seen a wide range of new businesses welcoming customers for the first time.

From new salons and play areas to specialist, niche stores, these are 14 of the businesses that have opened across the town since October 2021.

1. True to Zen, Saltergate

Zenita Kelly launched her new salon, True to Zen, back in February. The business occupies a unit in Moss Court on Saltergate.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Rebel Menswear, High Street

Rebel Menswear had been based on Burlington Street for the last two decades, but moved into a larger unit on the corner of High Street and Packer’s Row earlier this year.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Aurora Beauty Studio, Sheffield Road

Gemma Foster launched Aurora Beauty Studio on Sheffield Road back in February.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Glass Yard SpeedShop, Glass Yard

The Glass Yard SpeedShop opened at the Glass Yard development on Sheffield Road in August.

Photo: Brian Eyre

