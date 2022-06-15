13 new stalls to try at Chesterfield Market

The market has been trading for over 800 years and you can find a wide range of products along with friendly traders.
On the popular open-air stalls you can find goods including fruit and vegetables, clothes, gifts and household products.
Markets take place on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
There’s also a variety of things on sale inside the Market Hall including sweets, fresh fish and clothing as we as shops on the outside of the Hall.
The Flea Market takes place every Thursday and don’t miss the Artisan Market, held on the last Sunday of every month.
We’ve taken a look at some of the market’s new offerings. Have you tried them yet?
To discuss trading on the market, call the Markets Office on 01246 345999 or for more information visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/markettrading.