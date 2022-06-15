13 new stalls to try at Chesterfield Market

The market has been trading for over 800 years and you can find a wide range of products along with friendly traders.

On the popular open-air stalls you can find goods including fruit and vegetables, clothes, gifts and household products.

Markets take place on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

There’s also a variety of things on sale inside the Market Hall including sweets, fresh fish and clothing as we as shops on the outside of the Hall.

The Flea Market takes place every Thursday and don’t miss the Artisan Market, held on the last Sunday of every month.

We’ve taken a look at some of the market’s new offerings. Have you tried them yet?

To discuss trading on the market, call the Markets Office on 01246 345999 or for more information visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/markettrading.

Eco-Friendly Little Ark is a new addition to Chesterfield Market Hall. The plastic free pop up shop sells quality and sustainable products for babies and children

Perfect plants Flower Girl Plants sells a selection of high quality plants and garden accessories.

Colourful creations Sign of The Times by MJ is a new stall on the market.

Sweet success Aunty Dot's Sweets is inside the Chesterfield Market Hall six days a week. James Lilleyman has bought back one of the market hall's longest-established businesses from the same family that purchased it from him in 2010.