News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
These are some of the best Chinese takeaways in the area.

12 of the best Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
5 minutes ago

With the cold winter nights drawing in, there is little more comforting than a meal from your favourite Chinese takeaway.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google reviews across Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Dronfield and beyond – let us know if we missed your favourite.

1. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

China Town has a 4.9/5 rating based on 28 Google reviews - with one reviewer saying their food was “superb.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Hong Hei, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Hong Hei has a 4.3/5 rating based on 50 Google reviews - with one customer praising their “consistently good quality food.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Happy House, Lincoln Street, Chesterfield

Happy House has a 4.7/5 rating based on 85 Google reviews. One customer described it as the “best Chinese takeaway in Chesterfield.”

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDerbyshireGoogleClay Cross
Next Page
Page 1 of 3