With the cold winter nights drawing in, there is little more comforting than a meal from your favourite Chinese takeaway.
Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google reviews across Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Dronfield and beyond – let us know if we missed your favourite.
1. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield
Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”
Photo: Google
2. China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield
China Town has a 4.9/5 rating based on 28 Google reviews - with one reviewer saying their food was “superb.”
Photo: Google
3. Hong Hei, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Hong Hei has a 4.3/5 rating based on 50 Google reviews - with one customer praising their “consistently good quality food.”
Photo: Google
4. Happy House, Lincoln Street, Chesterfield
Happy House has a 4.7/5 rating based on 85 Google reviews. One customer described it as the “best Chinese takeaway in Chesterfield.”
Photo: Google