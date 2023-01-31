News you can trust since 1855
Our photographer was invited for a first glance at the new office building.

11 pictures from our first look at Chesterfield’s latest town centre development

The Derbyshire Times was invited to the launch of the latest project to be completed as the regeneration of Chesterfield town centre continues.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 12:01pm

One Waterside Place was officially opened by Chesterfield Borough Council on Thursday, January 26.

The new development was described by council leader Tricia Gilby as a “key milestone” in the regeneration of the town centre – with tenants already moving into the new premises.

These are 11 pictures of the latest addition to the Chesterfield skyline. Any potential tenants looking for more details should contact Peter Whiteley at Knight Frank (0114 272 9750) or Darran Severn at FHP Property Consultants (01332 343 222).

1. One Waterside Place

One Waterside Place was formally opened last week.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Revitalising the town centre

Public realm improvements and landscaping work also took place as part of the development.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. £340m project

One Waterside Place is part of a wider £340 million scheme to regenerate Chesterfield town centre.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Office and retail space

The impressive new building features six floors of ‘Grade A’ office space, along with a ground floor retail unit.

Photo: Brian Eyre

ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council