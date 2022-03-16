A number of new businesses have opened in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire as the area bounces back from the pandemic.

11 businesses that have opened in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2022

The first three months of the year have seen a range of businesses open their doors to customers in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 1:08 pm

From new eateries and beauty salons to record stores and market stalls, there is something new for everyone to sample in the area.

Of these 11 businesses, some have just launched and others are making the exciting move into new premises, but they are all paving the way for a positive year for business in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

1. New Pizza Pi restaurant

Pizza Pi, who had built a reputation for serving some of the best pizzas in Chesterfield, moved into their new premises on Vicar Lane in February.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. The Magic Sunflower

Jessica Hallford and her partner Marc opened a vegan cafe, the Magic Sunflower, in Dronfield at the start of the year.

Photo: Jessica Hallford

Photo Sales

3. True to Zen

Zenita Kelly launched her new salon, True to Zen, in February. It is based on Saltergate and incorporates unisex hair and beauty services, a barbers and a nail bar.

Photo: Zenita Kelly

Photo Sales

4. Talk of the Grapevinyl

Andrew Pitchford has opened a new record store, Talk of the Grapevinyl, on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor.

Photo: Andrew Pitchford

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldNorth Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3