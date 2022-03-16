11 businesses that have opened in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2022

From new eateries and beauty salons to record stores and market stalls, there is something new for everyone to sample in the area.
Of these 11 businesses, some have just launched and others are making the exciting move into new premises, but they are all paving the way for a positive year for business in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
1. New Pizza Pi restaurant
Pizza Pi, who had built a reputation for serving some of the best pizzas in Chesterfield, moved into their new premises on Vicar Lane in February.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Magic Sunflower
Jessica Hallford and her partner Marc opened a vegan cafe, the Magic Sunflower, in Dronfield at the start of the year.
Photo: Jessica Hallford
3. True to Zen
Zenita Kelly launched her new salon, True to Zen, in February. It is based on Saltergate and incorporates unisex hair and beauty services, a barbers and a nail bar.
Photo: Zenita Kelly
4. Talk of the Grapevinyl
Andrew Pitchford has opened a new record store, Talk of the Grapevinyl, on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor.
Photo: Andrew Pitchford