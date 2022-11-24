11 award-winning hair and beauty salons across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

These are some of the hair and beauty salons that have scooped prestigious awards in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
There are a number of high-quality salons throughout Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Many have been shortlisted for a series of top industry awards – and some have gone on to claim these prizes.
Whether you’re looking for a new hair salon, or somewhere that offers a range of beauty treatments, here is a selection of the best options in the area.
1. Brampton Beauty Retreat, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Brampton Beauty Retreat received seven awards back in September at the National Hair & Beauty Awards 2022.
2. Aurora Beauty Studio, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Aurora Beauty Studio was crowned the best new business in Derbyshire at the England’s Business Awards earlier this year.
3. Louise Brown Hair, Nottingham Road, Ripley
Louise Brown Hair was named the best salon in the East Midlands at an awards ceremony earlier this month.
4. Ann’s Salon, High Street, Clay Cross
Ann’s Salon was shortlisted as a finalist for the best colour salon for two different organisations - The Salon Awards and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
