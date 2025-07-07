You’re Invited: A not-to-be-missed Summer Fair at Bolsover nursing home!
The event promises something for everyone, with a lively selection of stalls, games, delicious refreshments, and a performance from a live brass band. Visitors will also have the chance to meet the team, explore the home, and learn more about life at Millfield.
Karen Radford, Home Manager, said: “We are so excited to host our annual summer fair and welcome some new and old faces. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together, enjoy some summer fun, and showcase the wonderful atmosphere we have here at Millfield.”
Whether you're after a fun family day out or just curious to see what Millfield has to offer, everyone’s welcome to join the festivities. The fair kicks off at 1.00pm, and entry is free.