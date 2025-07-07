You’re Invited: A not-to-be-missed Summer Fair at Bolsover nursing home!

Brass band at last years fair

Millfield Nursing Home, situated on Cedar Park Drive in Bolsover, Chesterfield, is thrilled to invite the residents of Chesterfield to its much-anticipated Summer Fair on Saturday 26th July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event promises something for everyone, with a lively selection of stalls, games, delicious refreshments, and a performance from a live brass band. Visitors will also have the chance to meet the team, explore the home, and learn more about life at Millfield.

Karen Radford, Home Manager, said: “We are so excited to host our annual summer fair and welcome some new and old faces. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together, enjoy some summer fun, and showcase the wonderful atmosphere we have here at Millfield.”

Whether you're after a fun family day out or just curious to see what Millfield has to offer, everyone’s welcome to join the festivities. The fair kicks off at 1.00pm, and entry is free.