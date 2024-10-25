You Might as Well Live: An evening with Dorothy Parker
Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Derbyshire. Sat 2nd Nov, 2024 at 7.30pm.
A show featuring the words, wisdom and wisecracks of one of America's foremost jazz age writers
Mrs. Parker will be accompanied on stage by the STEVE SALFIELD TRIO playing the music of the twenties and thirties.
She will fill you in on her life, her loves and her views on the writers and cultural icons of her day.
Written, adapted and directed by David Frederickson.
Tickets from Box Ofice on 01773 856545 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall