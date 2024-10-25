You Might as Well Live: An evening with Dorothy Parker

By David Carless
Contributor
Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 10:56 BST
Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Derbyshire. Sat 2nd Nov, 2024 at 7.30pm.

A show featuring the words, wisdom and wisecracks of one of America's foremost jazz age writers

Mrs. Parker will be accompanied on stage by the STEVE SALFIELD TRIO playing the music of the twenties and thirties.

She will fill you in on her life, her loves and her views on the writers and cultural icons of her day.

Written, adapted and directed by David Frederickson.

Tickets from Box Ofice on 01773 856545 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall

