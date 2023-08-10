You are sure of a warm welcome at the Parish Centre
Located near Chesterfield town centre, the Parish Centre Stonegravels is a popular meeting place for groups, classes, training sessions & birthday parties, attended by people across Chesterfield.
The centre currently hosts a wide range of regular events including games and hobby groups, exercise groups and martial arts, art groups, education and training providers, parties and celebrations. Providing a venue where communities can come together to enjoy themselves, meet other people, indulge in a favourite hobby or pastime, or celebrate a family event.
The Centre is particularly keen to welcome new people and groups. New enquiries welcome. Please get in touch if you would like more information.
Location: 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH
Phone: 01246 209433
Email: [email protected]
Website: parishcentrestonegravels.co.uk