You are sure of a warm welcome at the Parish Centre

Located near Chesterfield town centre, the Parish Centre Stonegravels is a popular meeting place for groups, classes, training sessions & birthday parties, attended by people across Chesterfield.
By Holy Trinity ChurchContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

The centre currently hosts a wide range of regular events including games and hobby groups, exercise groups and martial arts, art groups, education and training providers, parties and celebrations. Providing a venue where communities can come together to enjoy themselves, meet other people, indulge in a favourite hobby or pastime, or celebrate a family event.

The Centre is particularly keen to welcome new people and groups. New enquiries welcome. Please get in touch if you would like more information.

Location: 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH

Phone: 01246 209433

Email: [email protected]

Website: parishcentrestonegravels.co.uk

