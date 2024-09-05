World's Greatest Stage Musicals to be shown in cinemas across Derby

The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals will be coming to ODEON Derby, Showcase Cinema de Lux and more this Autumn, including showings of Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera and Girl from The North Country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Autumn audiences can sit back and relax in the comfort of multiple Derby cinemas to enjoy showings of the most celebrated musical productions of recent years.

Whether a seasoned theatregoer or you just want to immerse yourselves with incredible music, drama and performance, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals in Cinema is touted to have something for everyone and will boast showings in Quad Derby, Showcase Cinema de Lux, ODEON and Showcase Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the Autumn season, a mix of productions are to be shown – Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary (2016) from London’s Price Edward Theatre; the 25th anniversary spectacular of the worldwide phenomenon The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011); and the Girl from The North Country, the lauded musical that marries the music of Bob Dylan with a compelling and raw human story.

Photo by Kyle Head on Unsplash

Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary (2016) – Sunday 22nd September + Tuesday 24th September

This spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of the global stage sensation also features appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga. This acclaimed production was described as “the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances” by the Daily Telegraph and “the greatest musical of all time” by the Daily Mail. The epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011) – Sunday 3rd November + Tuesday 5th November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is a worldwide entertainment phenomenon. It has been staged in 145 cities across 27 countries and its box office sales eclipse Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars. To celebrate its 25th Anniversary year, Cameron Mackintosh presented The Phantom of the Opera in a fully-staged, lavish production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of the Royal Albert Hall. Phantom Of The Opera At The Royal Albert Hall stars Ramin Karimloo as 'The Phantom' and Sierra Boggess as 'Christine'. They are joined by a supporting cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

Girl From The North Country – Thursday 21st November + Sunday 24th November

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including Forever

Young, All Along The Watchtower, Hurricane and Like A Rolling Stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travellers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this “profoundly beautiful” Broadway production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

This production comes from The Belasco Theatre in New York.

Further information on screenings and tickets can be found at bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/