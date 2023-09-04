The splendid Clarion Choir will sing. Following this the Deputy Mayor will lead everyone to the War Memorial opposite the Town Hall.

There will be speakers from civic groups and faith groups, interspersed by further songs.

The Deputy Mayor will lay a wreath of white poppies on the Memorial, to remember all the dead of war, both armed services and civilians.

Working for peace

World Peace Day is organised by the United Nations.