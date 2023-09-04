World Peace
Lyn Pardo of CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) urges all peace lovers to join a public observation of World Peace Day in Chesterfield’s New Square at 12.00 pm on Thursday 21st September.
The splendid Clarion Choir will sing. Following this the Deputy Mayor will lead everyone to the War Memorial opposite the Town Hall.
There will be speakers from civic groups and faith groups, interspersed by further songs.
The Deputy Mayor will lay a wreath of white poppies on the Memorial, to remember all the dead of war, both armed services and civilians.
World Peace Day is organised by the United Nations.
Lyn comments: “this is our opportunity to remember that peace doesn’t just happen, it has to be worked for, it is a day on which all people in the world can join together for this aim”.