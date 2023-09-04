News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

World Peace

Lyn Pardo of CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) urges all peace lovers to join a public observation of World Peace Day in Chesterfield’s New Square at 12.00 pm on Thursday 21st September.
By Lyn PardoContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read

The splendid Clarion Choir will sing. Following this the Deputy Mayor will lead everyone to the War Memorial opposite the Town Hall.

There will be speakers from civic groups and faith groups, interspersed by further songs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Deputy Mayor will lay a wreath of white poppies on the Memorial, to remember all the dead of war, both armed services and civilians.

Working for peaceWorking for peace
Working for peace
Most Popular

World Peace Day is organised by the United Nations.

Lyn comments: “this is our opportunity to remember that peace doesn’t just happen, it has to be worked for, it is a day on which all people in the world can join together for this aim”.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDeputy MayorTown Hall