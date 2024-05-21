‘Without Malice’ adds a new dimension to mining history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A truly unique take on the Miners' Strike comes to Clay Cross Hub next month. Chesterfield-based actor Ray Castleton’s past careers provide a rare insight into both sides of the dispute that split the Chesterfield community in 1984.

The former miner made a career move which would have been virtually unthinkable during the strike – he became a policeman.

Ray Castleton, who didn’t graduate from drama school until the age of 63, turned his early experiences into the hit one-man show, ‘Without Malice Or Ill Will’.

He performs the show at The Hub on Thursday, June 20th, at 7 PM. Tickets are £20 each and include supper.

The play is part of a calendar of events that explore the rich mining heritage of the Clay Cross area which is being funded by a £79,650 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Other dates include:

• June 11th – Mining Memories Day – ‘Bring Your Own Snap Tin’ – 10:30 AM – 3 PM. Complimentary drinks/soup/sandwiches served for lunch. Come along and share your memories.

• June 25th – Learn How To Record Mining Memories – 10:30 AM-12 noon. Talk about life as a community radio reporter and the ins and outs of working in the media. Complimentary light refreshments.

The two-and-a-half-year project is exploring the lives and heritage of former miners, with their recordings turned into podcasts for the wider community to hear. It is paying particular attention to the cultural heritage associated with mining art and music.

All events are taking place at The Hub at Gladstone Buildings, Broadleys, Clay Cross, Chesterfield S45 9JN. They are all free unless otherwise stated