Wirksworth Beer Festival: Beer, good chat and live music
The festival is held in a fully covered venue with plenty of space to get together with friends and family for a beer, good chat and live music. Entry is free and while cash is accepted, contactless is preferred.
As always there will be a wide selection of beer from breweries from across Derbyshire, a selection of food and live music from the best local bands throughout the day. For those who are not so keen on beer; we will be running a bar serving other drinks.
This independent festival is not-for-profit and any money raised will go to a local charity, this year being MusicWirks, to support the work they do for local musicians.
For more information: find us on https://www.facebook.com/wirksworthbeerfest
