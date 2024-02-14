Winter welldressing showcased in Ways of Water exhibition in Sheffield Millennium Gallery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In late November, London based artist duo Matterlurgy (Helena Hunter & Mark Peter Wright) visited Youlgrave to invite Youlgrave welldressers to create a unique welldressing for the Ways of Water exhibition at Millennium Gallery in Sheffield, leaving Youlgrave Welldressers scratching their heads to figure out how this might work.

Not only is there nothing in flower in January but the welldressing has to last 12 weeks as the exhibition runs from February to May.

The artists explained that they have worked with scientists and local communities to produce artworks, exhibitions, workshops and installations about river and ocean ecosystems.

Their enthusiasm at the craft and celebration of welldressing and their vision for the work inspired the welldressers to want to find a way to be involved.

The installation will be part of Ways of Water, an exhibition at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield opening 15th February 2024. https://www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/ways-of-water/

There have been many practical aspects to consider; the welldressing materials need to not decay like they usually would despite the climate-controlled environment in the Gallery. Plasticine (modelling clay) is being used for the base instead of wet potters’ clay and dried materials with a few evergreens, and wool coated with PVA and hairspray, instead of flower petals and fresh leaves. A group of welldressers from all the wells in Youlgrave has been involved to bring Janine Shearing’s design to life.

The welldressing design incorporates symbols of hope and protection, honouring water as our vital life source. Ways of Water is an exhibition that explores local, historical and contemporary relationships to water.

From wells to reservoirs, human culture has built architectural, political and spiritual connections to water based on health, economics and futurity. Advances in engineering and technology have emerged to cope with extremes of flooding and drought. As a crucial life-sustaining element for every living organism, the management of water is central to human and planetary health.