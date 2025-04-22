Wildlife takes centre stage at Killamarsh BioBlitz event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local church is asking the community to turn nature detective for the day as it sets out to explore and record the wildlife in its historic churchyard.

Killamarsh’s St. Giles Church – which has been a central part of village life for over 800 years - will be hosting a special BioBlitz event on Sunday, May 4th, as part of a wider two-year project funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund that has already successfully restored the building’s iconic bells.

From early bird walks to bug hunts, plant surveys to minibeast missions, the Bioblitz event offers something for everyone – whether you're a seasoned naturalist or just fancy a springtime stroll with a magnifier in hand. Experts will be on hand throughout the day to help identify birds, plants, and insects, and to demonstrate how to use the iNaturalist app to log discoveries.

BioBlitz Schedule:

A macro photography session has already captured imagery of the wildlife in the churchyard in advance of the bioblitz

08:00 – 09:00 Bird Walk

Learn to identify birds by sight and sound during an early morning guided walk.

09.30 – 10.00 Moth Trap Opening

Help us identify what we caught in the moth trap (subject to overnight weather conditions).

10:00 – 12:00 Plant Survey/Solo Survey Time

While Sunday service takes place indoors, green-fingered visitors can join an ecologist to log plants using the iNaturalist app – or head off on their own wildlife adventure.

12:30 – 14:30 BioBlitz Drop-In

The church becomes basecamp for Biodiversity – drop in to:

pick up family-friendly wildlife ‘missions’

borrow bug pots and magnifiers

get expert help with identification

see what others have found so far.

Project manager Richard Godley said:

"We’re very much looking forward to welcoming people into the churchyard for this celebration of nature. This project is about opening doors of St Giles – and its green spaces – to the whole community in new and exciting ways. Our Bioblitz event is a celebration of the wonderful wildlife right here on our doorstep – and we’d love everyone to come and be part of it."

The BioBlitz is presented in partnership with the St. Giles Churchyard Group.

St Giles Church is situated on Kirkcroft Lane, Killamarsh S21 1AB.

More public information from Richard Godley on 07854 646742.