Whitwell Festival of Music 2025

By Amanda Beamish
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2025, 19:09 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 09:20 BST
Whitwell Festival 2022placeholder image
Whitwell Festival 2022
Whitwell Forward will be hosting this years’ Whitwell Festival of Music on the 5th, 6th and 7th September and is held at Whitwell Community Centre

After a great year last year, Whitwell Festival of Music is back and promises to be an amazing weekend.The full line-up has now been announced and is spread over 4 stages.

This years artists include festival favourites Shanghai Treason, A Band Called Malice (a tribute to The Jam), Blackballed, The Beautiful Martins (A tribute to the House Martins and The Beautiful South), plus whole range of other bands, many local ones, covering a variety of genres from ska to rock, poetry to punk.

Tickets are available for either the whole weekend at a cost of £38 (£42 if bought on the gate) or Saturday only at a cost of £23 (£27 on the gate).

Poster of all artists over the weekend.placeholder image
Poster of all artists over the weekend.

Various food options will be available, a well stocked bar, including a real ale and cider bar, various stalls and a Well Dressing workshop. Camping is available nearby for a small cost.

To book tickets, visit the festival website at www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk

