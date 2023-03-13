Dethick, Lea & Holloway Horticultural Society are holding their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, 13th May, 2023, at the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Yew Tree Hill, Holloway, near Matlock .

There will be a good selection of plants for sale, bedding, hardy perennials, tender perennials, salad, herbs and vegetable plants, and plants suitable for wildlife. There will also be cakes and preserves for sale. Entry is free – doors open at 10am until 12noon.