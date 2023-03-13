News you can trust since 1855
Welcome Spring with fabulous new plants for your garden at plant sale

Welcome Spring with new plants for your garden at a Derbyshire plant sale.

By Cathryn FrostContributor
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 2:07pm

Dethick, Lea & Holloway Horticultural Society are holding their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, 13th May, 2023, at the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Yew Tree Hill, Holloway, near Matlock.

There will be a good selection of plants for sale, bedding, hardy perennials, tender perennials, salad, herbs and vegetable plants, and plants suitable for wildlife. There will also be cakes and preserves for sale. Entry is free – doors open at 10am until 12noon.

Perrenials ready for the Plant Sale
