Wedding Celebration at Pilsley

As part of the ongoing fundraising programme to repair the south wall of the church, members of St. Mary's, Pilsley, are staging a celebration of wedding dresses through the ages, kindly donated for show by ladies who were married in the church. The oldest dates from 1900, although most date from 1940 onward, displaying a fascinating, and beautiful, variety of styles. They are accompanied by names, dates and photographs, and are free to view in the church every August Saturday from 10am-2pm, and Sundays from 11am-2pm. Refreshments provided: tea, coffee and homemade cakes.