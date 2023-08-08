News you can trust since 1855
Wedding Celebration at Pilsley

St. Mary's Church, Pilsley, is hosting an exhibition of wedding dresses during weekends in August.
By jonathan silkContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read

As part of the ongoing fundraising programme to repair the south wall of the church, members of St. Mary's, Pilsley, are staging a celebration of wedding dresses through the ages, kindly donated for show by ladies who were married in the church. The oldest dates from 1900, although most date from 1940 onward, displaying a fascinating, and beautiful, variety of styles. They are accompanied by names, dates and photographs, and are free to view in the church every August Saturday from 10am-2pm, and Sundays from 11am-2pm. Refreshments provided: tea, coffee and homemade cakes.