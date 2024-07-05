Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fun, family-friendly afternoon at Walton Holymoorside Primary and Nursery School in Chesterfield on Saturday 13th July.

Enjoy a beer and a burger whilst the kids enjoy the inflatables and games on offer, and do a great job raising money for the school and Gussie's Kitchen in Chesterfield.

There will be traditional games, such as Splat the Rat, Tombola, Human Fruit Machine and more! Stalls with books, toys and bric-a-brac and an overflowing cake stall.

The BBQ will be fired throughout the afternoon serving burgers, hotdogs and vegetarian offerings.

Flier for Walton Holymoorside Primary and Nursery School Summer Fair

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be on sale at the fully stocked bar.

The school is delighted to host the Holymoorside Brass Band, alongside a number of phenomenal artists, singers and dancers.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Travel: Visitors are encouraged to walk or take public transport to the event, with Hulley's busses servicing the village throughout the day.