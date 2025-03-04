W. W. Winter - the world’s oldest photography business with the studio still in constant daily use

As part of FORMAT25, the international photography festival (organised by QUAD located in the Market Place in Derby City Centre), W. W. Winter is offering FREE tours of its purpose-built Victorian photography studio.

Tours will take place on Saturday 15th, Thursday 20th, Tuesday 25th at 1pm and on Saturday 29thMarch at 12:30pm.

Visitors will step back in time to see:

• The workings of a Victorian photography studio

The frontage of W W Winter at 45 Midland Road, Derby. The world's oldest photography business with the studio still in constant daily use.

• The original daylight studio

• Our 1st and 2nd class waiting rooms

• The retouching room on the second floor

• An extensive collection of domestic cameras displayed alongside vintage photographic ephemera.

A Christmas display outside the premises of W Tickner Fish and Poultry sales in St Thomas Street, taken sometime before the first world war

Booking is essential – phone 01332 345224 or email: [email protected]

The building was the vision of a Victorian photographer, being built in 1867 on what had been pasture land for horses stabled at the Midland Hotel. The brand-new building was in sight of the existing premises, where the business was based from the mid 1850s.

Winters has photographed the people and places of Derby, documenting life and work in the city for over 170 years, resulting in an archive of over a million images. As a result, Winter’s has a unique and special relationship with the community, serving people of every class, age, orientation,social status and ethnicity.

The W. W. Winter’s Heritage Trust is poised to commence fund-raising for the purchase and refurbishment of the building, restoration of the original daylight studio and a digitisation programme for the images within the collection. This work will enable greater public access andcommunity use, and allow the business to continue taking timeless photographs, adding to this important archive of the City of Derby.