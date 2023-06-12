Voting is now open for the 2023 Midlands Family Business Award’s People’s Choice category

The People’s Choice award, which is the only category for the 11th Midlands Family Business Awards to be decided purely by the public, is now open for voting until 23 June.

Sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants, all finalists for the ten award categories have been automatically entered into People’s Choice, and voting can be made on the official awards website free of charge.

The People’s Choice award presents a valuable opportunity for employers, customers, suppliers and friends to make their views count by selecting their favourite, showing appreciation and making a positive difference to the lives of families who have worked incredibly hard to build the businesses of today.

People's Choice Award

The deadline for voting is midnight on 23 June and votes will be counted to identify an overall winner and two highly commended.

Winners will be unveiled at the Awards Ceremony & Dinner on Thursday 29 June at Kelham Hall near Newark. The Midlands Family Business Awards is the UK’s only not-for-profit awards for family businesses, so all profits and funds raised at the event will be donated to the chosen charity for 2023 - Move Against Cancer.Group managing director of The Wilson Organisation, Charlotte Perkins, said: “The People’s Choice category is an incredible opportunity to reward family companies and individuals for all their hard work and progress.

“We encourage everyone to get involved and make their views count as their vote will help to ensure that hardworking individuals and family businesses are noticed and rewarded for their amazing success.

“We can’t wait to welcome our finalists to our first summer awards ceremony to celebrate in style. Our current Family Business of the Year, The Wilkins Group, is headline sponsor and will be handing over the crown to their successor, in what will be a very special moment to start our second awards decade.”

More information about the awards, can be found on the Midlands Family Business Awards website, visit: www.familybusinessawards.co.uk

The final line up for the 2023 finalists is below:

Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Wilkins Group)

A.W. Lymn, Charles Bentley & Son, Hannells Estate Agents, MHR, Owen Taylor & Sons, Webb Hotel Group

Best Small Family Business (sponsored by Ward)

Allen Signs, Flame UK, Quarry Walk Park, Recruit 2 You, Slenderella Wholesale.The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

Construction & Property Excellence (sponsored by Buckles Solicitors)

Cawarden, Cubo, Fairgrove, Hannells Estate Agents, S Brown Paving, Spenbeck

Digital Excellence (sponsored by Family Business Futures)

Glitzy Bits Boutique, Go Cotswolds, KryptoKloud, Premier Community, Shuperb

Director of the Year (sponsored by Human Alchemy)

A.W. Lymn – Nigel Lymn Rose, Ambitions Personnel – Amanda Watson, CR Civil Engineering – Carl Roberts, Fashion UK – Gurdev Mattu, KryptoKloud – Allison Burrows, Total Reclaims Demolition – Melvyn Cross Jnr

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Recruit 2 You)

Cook Recruitment Group, CR Civil Engineering, Flame UK, Haywoods Contracts, Morley Hayes, The Midlands Training Company

Fastest Growing Family Business (sponsored by PwC)

Cook Recruitment Group, Fashion UK, H2O Hygiene, Premier Community, SuperFOIL, Webb Hotel Group

Manufacturing Excellence (sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau)

Charles Bentley & Son, Cropwell Bishop Creamery, Haywoods Contracts, Newark Cylinders, Owen Taylor & Sons, The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

Rising Stars (sponsored by The Wilson Organisation)

The Racing Room, Aben Interiors and Projects, Cubo, The Handy Family Company

Sustainability (sponsored by Flame UK)