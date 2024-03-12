Volunteer with St John Ambulance in the Chesterfield area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be specific opportunities to volunteer for the nation’s leading health response and first aid charities in a variety of roles, and members of the public who wish to support the charity without training fully in first aid can enrol in a local team of fundraising volunteers, helping to support St John through public-facing activities.

Also at the event will be local charities Relate Chesterfield and North Derbyshire and the Monkey Park Community Hub itself. All three charities were Co-op causes for 2022/23 and continue to be supported by the Co-op member pioneer, Joshua Ludlam. Refreshments will be available during the event.

Alison Cook, St John’s Community Fundraising Manager, said: “We are really looking forward to sharing this event with our friends from Relate and Monkey Park Community Hub, and to welcoming members of the public and telling them about the volunteering opportunities we have available locally. We hope visitors will want to find out more about our amazing charity and enrol for our all-new community-based fundraising roles.”