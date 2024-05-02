Voices from the Peak – Live! at Old House Museum, Bakewell
The award-winning one-man show will take place on Saturday 18 May in what is one of the town’s oldest buildings.
In Voices from the Peak - Live! Mark Gwynne Jones delivers a funny and absorbing in-person presentation drawing on childhood experiences and encounters with poachers, shepherds, and mineral miners in the Peak District. Here is a landscape rich with both beauty and danger in which Mark rediscovers the stories that connect us to the land.
Bakewell’s Old House Museum is in a Tudor building where you can explore the stories of past inhabitants and owners from Christopher Plant, the Tudor tithe collector; Sir Richard Arkwright who housed his mill workers here; and the Pitt family who lived in one of the cottages in Victorian times.
Surrounded by history, with a limited number of tickets available, this promises to be an extra special live performance.
Doors open 7pm, show starts 7.30pm. Old House Museum, Cunningham Place, Bakewell DE45 1DD.
More details and to book tickets (£12), go to: www.oldhousemuseum.org.uk/whats_on/
The latest Voices from the Peak audios are free to listen to and cover topics from the cultural heritage of stone circles to well dressings and wildlife – listen and you may recognise some local voices! www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/voicesfromthepeak
Voices from the Peak is funded by Arts Council England and supported by the Peak District National Park Authority.