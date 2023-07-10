Set within 320 acres of farmland in the Derbyshire countryside, just three miles from Derby town centre, the getaway offers a chance for visitors to camp within the family-run farm park and micro-dairy with an ice cream twist.

With space for 35 pitches, the camping experience available over the summer period is popular with visitors from across the region and beyond. Renowned for its delicious artisan ice cream which is made from the milk produced on the farm, Bluebell Dairy has noticed increased interest over the weekend of National Ice Cream Day on the 16th of July, with the campsite completely booked out, as the package promises a free ice cream sundae per person.

With 26 diverse flavours of ice cream and sorbet to choose from, which have won awards from the Italian Gelato Festival and the ICA National Ice Cream Awards, visitors have plenty of choice to choose from. Including two new flavours, Salted Caramel Popcorn and Peach Melba, which have just launched and already proving firm favourites.

Bluebell Dairy Ice Cream

Ella Brown, Co-owner of Bluebell Dairy, said: “Since we launched the Ice Cream Getaways in 2021 they have been incredibly popular, always selling out instantly. And this summer has been no exception as we have been overwhelmed with the response so far.

“The getaway offers the perfect location for families to create lasting memories, from discovering the wildlife on the park to getting involved with the many activities we have going on throughout the summer period there’s something for everyone. All set within the beautiful Derbyshire countryside it’s the ultimate staycation spot.”

In the last 12 months, the Brown family, which owns the farm, have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in diversifying the farm as well as enhancing the visitor experience, setting their sights on becoming the crème de la crème of family days out in the East Midlands. They recently bought a state-of-the-art robotic milker for their micro dairy, are in the process of building a brand new, beautifully designed ice cream parlour and have launched various new events aimed at families.

Ella added: “We’re projecting to see around 20,000 visitors coming to the farm this summer, a figure that has grown year on year, and a number that we’re incredibly proud of. We have invested a lot into the park over the years and the Ice Cream Getaways are one of the many exciting ways we have grown our services to put us as a trusted name on the map for great days out for families.”

Ice Cream Getaways by Bluebell Dairy

With the option to choose from one or two nights stay, the camping ticket includes pitch, farmhouse breakfast and dinner, delicious Bluebell Dairy ice cream sundae per person, access to park facilities and the array of activities across the summer, including: Frothy Fields Foam Party, Cow Safari Tractor & Trailor Rides, Jam Packed Animal Activity Timetable, the return of the Poo Detectives five acre Maize Maze, plus all the usual farm fun.

The Ice Cream Getaways run until 3rd of September and start at £49.50 for an adult for one night and £39.50 for a child, entry is free for under 1’s.