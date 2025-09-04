Victorian Matlock Christmas Market returns this December

Victorian Matlock Christmas Market returns to Hall Leys Park in December

Matlock’s beloved Victorian Christmas Market returns this December for its 30th spectacular year, transforming Hall Leys Park into a festive wonderland from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 December.

This milestone year promises to be the biggest and most magical yet, with fun for the whole family – including your four-legged friends. Visitors can explore over 200 traditional stalls offering unique gifts, handmade crafts, delicious food, artisan treats, and festive fashion, with most stalls being located in two extra large marquees, so the weekend can be enjoyed whatever the weather.

The weekend will also be packed with live entertainment, including returning favourites like the Seaforth Highlander’s Pipes and Drums, the ever-popular James McKay and his Famous Owls, Lara as Tina Turner tribute, and new this year, Robbie and Liam - a Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher double-act tribute.

There is something for every age. Children can enjoy the fun fair, meet Santa in his Grotto (open Saturday and Sunday, with proceeds supporting local charities via Matlock Derwent Valley Lions Club), and soak up the festive cheer with roaming performers and seasonal surprises. The celebrations will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display on Sunday 7 December at 5:30pm, lighting up the skies above Matlock in a dazzling finale to mark three decades of Victorian Matlock’ Christmas market magic.

Organised and sponsored by Special Event Organisers UK Ltd and proudly sponsored by Derbyshire Dales District Council, Matlock and District Business Group, Matlock Town FC, Crockers, CW Sellors, Darwin Forest, Heights of Abraham, Peak Rail and Twigg’s, the event continues to attract thousands of visitors both locally and further afield.

Alan Scaife, Special Event Organisers UK, said: “This year marks a truly special milestone for the Victorian Matlock Christmas Market. For 30 years it’s brought joy, community spirit, and festive magic to Matlock. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for a weekend to remember!”

To keep up to date with the latest information on the Victorian Matlock Christmas Market, follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/matlockvictorianchristmasweekend/ and on Twitter/X @VicMatlockMKT