Victoria Centre helps bring colour to Nottingham as Art Fest returns with new Glasshouse Street mural

Nottingham’s Art Fest is back for a second year, transforming the whole city into a vibrant art gallery. This year, one of the most eye-catching installations will be a large-scale mural located at Victoria Centre on Glasshouse Street, and created by Nottingham based artist Elroy.

The mural, inspired by the city’s glassmaking heritage, explores the theme of transformation through abstract forms that capture the energy and fluidity of solid becoming liquid - a visual echo of the process at the heart of the craft. Work on the installation begins today, Monday 8th September, with final touches completed by 20th September, when Art Fest’s walking route will bring visitors face to face with Nottingham’s latest piece of public art.

Elroy, who began his career in graphic design before turning his hand to large-scale painting, has built a reputation for bold, expressive work across Nottingham. His projects have included commissions for local businesses and a standout mural at the Motorpoint Arena.

Speaking about this latest piece, Elroy said: “Nottingham has such a rich history, and I wanted the mural to be a nod to that. The glassmaking process is all about change and possibility, from melting and molding to reshaping - creating something fresh and new. That sense of motion and energy is what I've tried to capture here. While galleries are an important space for artists, there’s something special about creating work that lives on the streets, with people passing it every day.”

Art Fest has quickly become a highlight of Nottingham’s cultural calendar, championing local artists and celebrating the city itself. For Victoria Centre, supporting the project is part of its commitment to bringing creativity and connection into the heart of the city.

Nigel Wheatley, Centre Director at Victoria Centre commented: “Art Fest is all about creativity and community, values that sit at the heart of Victoria Centre. We’re proud to play a role in celebrating Nottingham’s culture and giving artists like Elroy a platform to showcase their work.”

The Glasshouse Street mural will be a key stop on Art Fest’s curated walking route, which runs from 10am – 5pm on Saturday 20th September, starting from Victoria Centre’s Upper Mall near the Emmett Clock. Visitors can walk through a trail of eye-catching installations that showcase the best of Nottingham’s thriving art scene.