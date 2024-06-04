Vicar Lane will be celebrating green week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vicar Lane is excited to be marking this year’s National ‘Great Big Green Week’ with its own Green Week initiatives.

On Saturday 8th June from 9am, Vicar Lane will be giving visitors the chance to pick up a free, re-usable tote bag when they spend £20 in the centre. The eco-friendly jute tote bags will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis while stocks last, with one tote bag maximum per customer per day up for grabs. Visitors will just need to show their receipts to the event team and have them stamped to receive their gift.

Given the significant impact single-use plastics have on our planet, especially our oceans and marine life, it’s more important than ever to become eco-conscious and offer products that encourage reuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plus, on Thursday 13th June 10am-1pm, the centre will be welcoming the fixers from Chesterfield Repair Café that will be situated at Coffee #1. Customers should bring along their items that are in need of repair and the fixers will try their best to restore them for free (donations welcome). Visitors will also be able to learn how to do the repairs themselves. Items for repair could include small electrical items, clothing, garden tools, bikes, computers, hand tools and small items of furniture. The initiative helps prevent items being thrown out needlessly and saves the cost of buying a replacement. It’s better for the environment too with less materials and energy needed to make new goods.

Green Week at Vicar Lane

Vicar Lane will also be publishing sustainable tips on their website and the centre’s big screen from recycling and reducing food waste to sustainable purchases and places to shop locally.

Throughout the week, shoppers can also enter the prize draw to be in with a chance to WIN £60 worth of vouchers to spend at Vicar Lane! They need to let the centre know their thoughts by filling out a survey which will be published on the centre’s website.