Vicar Lane will be celebrating green week
On Saturday 8th June from 9am, Vicar Lane will be giving visitors the chance to pick up a free, re-usable tote bag when they spend £20 in the centre. The eco-friendly jute tote bags will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis while stocks last, with one tote bag maximum per customer per day up for grabs. Visitors will just need to show their receipts to the event team and have them stamped to receive their gift.
Given the significant impact single-use plastics have on our planet, especially our oceans and marine life, it’s more important than ever to become eco-conscious and offer products that encourage reuse.
Plus, on Thursday 13th June 10am-1pm, the centre will be welcoming the fixers from Chesterfield Repair Café that will be situated at Coffee #1. Customers should bring along their items that are in need of repair and the fixers will try their best to restore them for free (donations welcome). Visitors will also be able to learn how to do the repairs themselves. Items for repair could include small electrical items, clothing, garden tools, bikes, computers, hand tools and small items of furniture. The initiative helps prevent items being thrown out needlessly and saves the cost of buying a replacement. It’s better for the environment too with less materials and energy needed to make new goods.
Vicar Lane will also be publishing sustainable tips on their website and the centre’s big screen from recycling and reducing food waste to sustainable purchases and places to shop locally.
Throughout the week, shoppers can also enter the prize draw to be in with a chance to WIN £60 worth of vouchers to spend at Vicar Lane! They need to let the centre know their thoughts by filling out a survey which will be published on the centre’s website.
Sarah Bowler, Tenant and Community Liaison Manager said: “We are so excited to be getting involved with the national Great Big Green Week initiative. Here at Vicar Lane we are committed to tackling climate change wherever we can, and with this initiative we hope to encourage our shoppers to join us on this journey to becoming greener.”