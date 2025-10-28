ULTRA: The new 3,500 capacity warehouse launching in the Midlands this NYE

Max Dean, Luke Dean, Gaskin, DXNBY and more play the launch event, We Are WHSE, on NYE

Derby has long needed an underground space and it comes at this brand-new 3,500-capacity industrial haven.

By tapping into the raw, stripped-back essence of original club culture but with state-of-the-art lighting, sound and production the venue will be a proper hideout for those who are ready to truly lose themselves in the music. The venue itself boasts exposed steel girders, corrugated walls and an atmosphere that channels early rave spirit.

And on NYE it comes alive as the team behind acclaimed Midlands festival Forbidden Forest launch their brand new events series We Are WHSE at the venue. The Launch Party features a powerhouse line-up including new school house and tech disrupters Max Dean, Luke Dean, Gaskin, DXNBY and more all bring their edgy sounds to a suitably immersive space.

On the new series, the Forbidden Forest team say: “Derby has been crying out for an event series like this. We wanted to build something that feels real and rooted in the underground with the production and quality you’d expect from the Forbidden Forest team. We Are WHSEis exactly that.”

As part of a full 2026 event series, We Are WHSE will deliver regular shows featuring the most exciting names in electronic music spanning house, d&b and beyond, all solidifying its place as a key player in the UK scene.

No more long treks to Nottingham or Birmingham for top-tier events. We Are WHSE is a serious statement of intent from a brand built by one of the UK’s most accomplished festival teams.

WE ARE WHSE - THE LAUNCH

NYE; Wednesday, December 31

At ULTRA Warehouse, 9 Downing Rd, Derby DE21 6HA

Acts; Max Dean, Luke Dean, Gaskin, DXNBY and more.