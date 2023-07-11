The National Forest Adventure Farm, just over the Derbyshier border in Tatenhill, has added a towering new slide to its 40-acre family outdoor attraction in time for the summer holidays.

Taking nearly 2 months to complete, the ginormous dry-tube sliding system is the longest in the UK shooting riders 200ft along the double lane attraction. Sitting between the animal paddocks and maize maze it gives riders a view across the whole farm park as well as miles of surrounding countryside.

Talking about the new ride Ivor Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with brother Tom, said it was a unique chance to offer something different to guests.

The Uk's longest Mega Slide opens in time for summer. Photo: The National Forest Adventure Farm

He said: “Since we started the farm park in 2011 we have always been keen to offer families somewhere fun and exciting to enjoy outdoor activities together. This year we looked at what we could bring that would complement the existing attractions at the farm but offer something a bit unique in the UK.

“The Mega Slide is a great thrill-seeking activity which hasn’t traditionally been available outside of large ski slope attractions. There is nowhere else in the UK you can experience this tube sliding fun and we are so pleased to be able to welcome families this summer to enjoy something different in the Staffordshire sun.”

Sitting on top of a 30ft high hill the slide, which uses double and single tube rings, is suitable for anyone 90cm over who is brave enough to take on the record-breaking slide.

Powered with super slip-inducing solution the tubes glide across the specialist hard coating to propel riders down the slide reaching speeds of over 12 miles per hour.

The National Forest Adventure Farm started life as the National Forest Maize Maze back in 2004. Each year it has grown and grown until the Adventure Farm opened as an attraction park in May 2011.

The Adventure Farm itself offers indoor fun, outdoor adventure and farm animals. It also hosts many events throughout the year including Easter Activities, a huge summer Maize Maze, spooky Halloween daytime fun, scary Halloween themed night-time attraction Screamfest, and Christmas celebrations.

Other farmyard activities include its outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig and mini quad bikes.

