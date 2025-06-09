UK's leading Taylor Swift Tribute Show in Derbyshire

Eckington Civic Centre will welcome Lauren G, currently one of the UK's leading Taylor Swift Act this Saturday, 14th June. The show is family-friendly and suitable for children making it a very special day out.

Experience the Magic of Taylor Swift at Eckington Civic Centre!

Get ready for a night of singalongs, and Swiftie magic as the Taylor Swift Tribute Show comes to Eckington Civic Centre on Friday, 14th June!

This dazzling tribute act captures all the energy, charm, and unforgettable hits of Taylor Swift — from early favourites like You Belong with Me to chart-topping anthems like Shake It Off, Cruel Summer, and Anti-Hero. It’s the ultimate celebration of one of the world’s biggest pop stars!

As a special treat, flashing light-up bracelets will be handed out to all guests, creating a truly magical atmosphere as the room lights up. It’s the next best thing to seeing Taylor live!

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love a great live show, you won’t want to miss this.

Doors open at 5:30pm, and show will finish at 8pm. Tickets are available now from the Civic Centre box office: 01246 432770 or online via this link -->> https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/eckington-civic-centre/taylor-swift-tribute/e-gxzgep

The venue is located near Sheffield, Chesterfield, Worksop and Mansfield.