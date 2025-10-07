Two of world's most revered singer-songwriters to play two Derbyshire shows this month

Beth & Judie

Two of the world's most revered singer-songwriters, Beth Nielsen Chapman & Judie Tzuke, are set to play Buxton and Derby live dates as part of their joint 15-date autumn UK tour.

The final few remaining tickets are on-sale now for Beth & Judie's two upcoming Derbyshire shows - Buxton Opera House on 21st October and Derby Cathedral on 29th October - via https://tix.to/BethJudie

Fans are promised an evening of unparalleled music from the pair, appearing together on-stage for the first time to perform songs such as Stay With Me Till Dawn, Sand And Water, Bring The Rain, This Kissand their recent stunning collaboration, Safe. Playing with their full live band, the shows promise to be a beautiful night of lyric, song and harmony.

Beth & Judie initially met at a song writing workshop where they wrote a new song together, “Safe,” which Judie subsequently recorded & released in 2018 with Beverley Craven & Julia Fordham (as part of her Woman To Woman project). Stunned by the reaction to their song, Beth & Judie decided to keep their working relationship going and put together some live shows.

Talking about the new UK tour, Judie Tzuke says; “I’m thrilled to be heading out on tour across the UK this October & November with the incredible Beth Nielsen Chapman, who is both a musical inspiration and a friend to me. We'll be sharing our songs, harmonies, and stories in beautiful venues — it's going to be a magical time. Hope to see you all there!“

And Beth Nielsen Chapman added; "I’m so excited to be going on tour with the legendary Judie Tzuke after many years of friendship and writing songs. Putting our voices together with our incredible band will be over the moon magic and so much fun. We are bringing the classics along with some cool surprises. We need music now more than ever, so I hope you’ll join us!"

Tickets for 'An Evening With Beth Nielsen Chapman & Judie Tzuke' are on-sale now via https://tix.to/BethJudie