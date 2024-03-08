Two choirs unite In harmony in Melbourne on 16th March 2024

Me & Dee has a simple mission: to ensure families going through difficult and uncertain times are gifted with memories they can treasure, never losing sight of what truly matters. Because it’s those special moments shared with the ones we love, no matter how complicated circumstances may be, that are most precious of all. Since 2005, over 3000 families have been helped and the charity now looks to provide a holiday at no charge, in its new lodge based at Sherwood Hideaway in Sherwood Forest: a place to enjoy peace and quiet, a place to make memories.