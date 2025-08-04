TV star Michaela Strachan confirmed to narrate spectacular drone light show at Derbyshire County ground

Show producers, Lumina Drones, have just announced that BBC Springwatch star Michaela Strachan will narrate the groundbreaking show, telling a story of cosmic animal adventures showing courage, love and self-belief, all based on an ancient African fable.

Known for her love of animals, the Bafta Award-winning Michaela is the perfect voice to guide attendees through this awe-inspiring tale as over 500 drones take to the sky to create aglowing galaxy of safari animals.

Using a cutting-edge blend of AI and drone-swarm technology, Space Safari is a cinematic experience on an epic scale. Spectacular and immersive, Michaela Strachan’s starlit storytelling blends perfectly with the stunning display as drones form mystical animals and breathtaking visuals with a symphony of sound.

Space Safari is more than just a drone show. Before the main event, guests can enjoy a lively family-friendly atmosphere with fairground rides, interactive sound and light zones, cosmic themed gaming stalls, and a food village serving street eats and refreshments from local traders.

Lumina Drones is one of only a small handful of companies in the UK able to put on a show like this. Their vision was to change the way people unite for live experiences and provide an alternative to fireworks, creating a sustainable, eco-friendly form of aerial entertainment that doesn’t scare or harm wildlife, making it dog friendly too. The show has been in development for over a year, from soundtrack to script, with every detail designed to enchant.

Derbyshire’s first-ever drone light show is set to be an unforgettable evening where nature meets the stars. It’s the ultimate night-time experience, mystical and moving.

With the first release of tickets snapped up in no time, be sure to act fast as the second wave is now on sale. Tickets for this multi-sensory experience cost from just £13 for children and £18 for adults, available via Eventbrite.

