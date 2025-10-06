Tutankhamun wall mural excavated at Wirksworth Library

Acclaimed Derbyshire Songwriter / Composer / Artist - Mark Lilley has unveiled his latest artwork at Derbyshire County Council Wirksworth Library.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A municipal public building art installation of monumental proportions (96cm x 170cm) depicting Tutankhamun, Ankhesenamun and Anubis (God of the underworld and protector of the dead), featuring Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs reading ‘Tutankhamun of the Royal House’ in the cartouche. Commenced in 2021 to celebrate the centenary of Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon discovering Tutankhamun in 1922 (the most extensive, famous and important archaeological find in history.)

Mark said… “This permanent wall mural fresco frieze has been under construction (or excavation) for a demi-decade, constructed in plaster, and painted with tempera and gold in high relief and intaglio (in tribute to one of my favourite artists Gustav Klimt and the majestic Pharaonic art of antiquity.) The fresco cost a small fortune in plaster, paint and armature materials to create, but becomes my gift to our lovely Derbyshire community. I'm told the artwork glimmers like a jewel as you walk around it and the stories appear to be true. Tutankhamun bears my intricate signature in gold and Ankhesenamun bears the Crescent Moon wrist tattoo of my ex-girlfriend Jessica, paying homage and immortalizing our golden age and friendship (Jess and her daughter Evelyn occasionally mixed plaster and laboured, along with my friend Clarabelle, whilst I frantically sculpted and painted this artwork, with the plaster setting in seconds.) Like the real tomb from antiquity, the Derbyshire Tutankhamun excavation was also cursed, but that’s another story...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A time-lapse film is being made by BBC Eastenders director, documenting the conception to completion of the artwork from preparatory design to realization, showing behind the scenes photography and artist pentimento, unveiling how the artwork evolved with my changes of mind and changes of heart. Created in stolen moments whilst the town were sleeping, eating breakfast or having lunch. This film will be available on the official MarkLilleyMusicalArtist YouTube channel, complete with orchestral score by yours truly (an excerpt from my forthcoming Symphony.) Watch this ancient Egyptian space..."

TUTANKHAMUN, ANKHESENAMUN & ANUBIS MUNICIPAL FRESCO FRIEZE (Plaster/Tempera/Gold 96cm x 170cm Mark Lilley © 2025)

Mark is midway through recording three much anticipated brand new albums. But you can listen to Mark’s acclaimed back catalogue on all global music platforms, view his Catalogue Raisonné on Facebook MarkLilleyMusic and watch his POPART music videos on YouTube MarkLilleyMusicalArtist. The acclaimed deluxe physical albums are also available for purchase via messaging the official Facebook Page for the full uncompressed audio/visual experience, the story of his life featuring the method and madness behind his work.