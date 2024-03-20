Try tennis for free on Sunday
Ridgeway Tennis Club in North-East Derbyshire will start its 102nd season on Sunday 24th March with the chance to try tennis for free.
From 10.30am - 12.30pm on Sunday 24th March all are welcome to try tennis, tour the club facilities and find out about joining the club.
The club has three quick-drying courts with LED floodlights in pictureque Ridgeway Village.
Ridgeway Tennis Club offers great value memberships, offers social play, the chance to learn the game in group lessons, and the opportunity to compete in club tournaments and local leagues.
Find the club at Ridgeway Sports & Social Club, Main Road, Ridgeway, Sheffield, S12 3XR
More information is at www.ridgewaytennis.co.uk