True crime talk featuring live psychopath test is coming to Bakewell

By Cheish Merryweather
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
Dare you take the psychopath test?

Do you think you could get away with murder? According to research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) many people do. A new true crime talk; ‘Murder: Staged’

is coming to Bakewell Town Hall and uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders. Cheish said, "The 'CSI effect' has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation.

'Murder: Staged' will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth." Following previous sold-out shows across the UK; the new tour will appear at Bakewell Town Hall on Friday, 2nd May.

This 2-hour talk will include in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not been seen on stage live before. This is an unmissable evening for any true crime fan and tickets are already selling fast.

Cheish said, “There will also be a live psychopath test which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on."

Speaker: Cheish Merryweather

Running time: 120 minutes (+ 20 minute interval)

Age recommendation: 16+

Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bakewelltownhall/t-eamnkdk

