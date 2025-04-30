Triathlon and wild swim events coming to Carsington Water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nestled in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales, Carsington Water is getting set to host a brand-new triathlon event and a swim event, encouraging people of all abilities to take part.

After a successful trial swim event at Carsington Water last year there are two new events and regular swim sessions taking place later this summer.

Organised by Pacesetter Events, the Carsington Triathlon will see competitors set against each other as they take on an adventurous swim around Stone Island, a fast, closed-road bike route and waterside run route.

Taking place on Sunday 13th July, the triathlon has both a standard and sprint option, as well as an option to join as a team for people to take part in whichever events best suits their ability.

Severn Trent set to welcome a host of competitive triathletes

The swim event, which comprises of laps around Carsington Island, will take place on Saturday 12th July. People of all ages and abilities are free to join and there will be staggered start times to allow beginners to also participate.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Pacesetter Events to host the triathlon event and another swim event.

“We’re sure it’s going to be a great weekend and would encourage everyone taking part in the events to explore more of Carsington Water and the other great facilities we have on site.”

Paul from Pacesetter said: “The team at Pacesetter is incredibly excited to have this opportunity to deliver Triathlon at Carsington Water. Working with Severn Trent and local authorities we’ve secured a bike course allowing us to provide the very highest level of delivery with a road closure. Our aim is to replicate the excellence in event standards that we’re known for elsewhere at this amazing location.

“This course is full of interest for athletes to enjoy, from a really unique swim route, fast and fun closed road bike route and a waterside run full of features and landmarks. We cannot wait to welcome them to the start line.”

To book your place at the triathlon, visit the Pacesetter website.

Carsington Water will be holding a number of regular swim sessions at their reservoir throughout the summer, more details on these will be revealed at a later date.

Carsington Water hosts a number of different events all year round, from their running festivals through to artisan markets and other seasonal activities for all the family.

For more information about Severn Trent’s visitor sites, visit our website.