Treat grandma and grandpa to a magical time at Gulliver’s Kingdom
Grandparents Weekend at the Matlock Bath theme park takes place on October 4-5, with free entry for two grandparents with each full-paying person.
Resort mascots Gully and Gilly Mouse have lots of excitement in store for families, including a new ride for this year – Tree Top Drop, which boasts spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District countryside, before plunging riders down a 15-metre drop. It’s already proving to be a big hit with thrill-seekers of all ages!
Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “Our annual Grandparents Weekend is hugely popular and it’s such a special occasion to see so many grandparents enjoying spending time with their grandchildren – not to mention their own children! Gulliver’s prides itself on being a place for all the family to have fun, and Grandparents Weekend is a wonderful testament to that philosophy.”