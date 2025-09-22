Treat grandma and grandpa to a magical time at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Children can treat their grandparents to a fantastic, fun-packed visit to Gulliver’s Kingdom during a special weekend in October.

Grandparents Weekend at the Matlock Bath theme park takes place on October 4-5, with free entry for two grandparents with each full-paying person.

Resort mascots Gully and Gilly Mouse have lots of excitement in store for families, including a new ride for this year – Tree Top Drop, which boasts spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District countryside, before plunging riders down a 15-metre drop. It’s already proving to be a big hit with thrill-seekers of all ages!

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “Our annual Grandparents Weekend is hugely popular and it’s such a special occasion to see so many grandparents enjoying spending time with their grandchildren – not to mention their own children! Gulliver’s prides itself on being a place for all the family to have fun, and Grandparents Weekend is a wonderful testament to that philosophy.”