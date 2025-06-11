Tramlines 2025 launches final wave of tickets for sold out event

Tramlines has announced the final ticket release for 2025, going live at 12pm on Thursday 12 June.

Taking place from Friday 25 - Sunday 27 July, Tramlines 2025, headlined by Pulp, The Reytons and Kasabian is now almost totally sold out with only a handful of Sunday tickets left. From Thurs 12 June at 12pm, fans can access a final route into the festival through The Fancy Bit – a new elevated festival experience that includes raised viewing platforms, a private bar, street food, lounge seating and proper toilets. Packages start at £125 for a day ticket (+b/f) and are also available as an upgrade for those who already have a ticket (from £45 + b/f). This is the only way to catch Pulp, Reytons and Kasabian live at Tramlines 2025 if you don’t already have a ticket.

As the festival draws ever near, Tramlines recently revealed the full stage splits for the event and some changes to the site this year including a major swap between two much-loved venues. The Library Stage and The Open Arms are trading places in terms of programming, with The Leadmill, Oktoberfest Band and Hip Hop Karaoke moving to a bigger space at The Library Stage. Meanwhile, The Open Arms will focus on the incredible Apply to Play acts alongside a Pattern + Push takeover on the Saturday. Inclusive arts group, Under The Stars will return to the line-up for their first performance on the Library Stage, and as ever, there’s plenty of family programming on offer throughout the weekend.

In other news, Tramlines continues to take big steps towards sustainability. On-site generators will be powered by HVO fuel, single-use plastics are being phased out, and compostable materials used site-wide. Water refill points are free and visible across the park. Food vendors are asked to redistribute surplus stock to local food banks.

This year, Tramlines will be headlined by Pulp, Kasabian and The Reytons!

The festival has also helped fund the planting of a new row of lime trees in Hillsborough Park with support from Sheffield City Council. Real-time energy monitoring will be introduced for the first time in 2025, helping set long-term reduction goals. Waste and water systems are being upgraded to match.

Timm Cleasby, Operations Director at Tramlines, said: “We’ve said for a long time that this is about more than the line-up. From how we power the site, to how we manage waste, to planting trees in the park—everything’s under review. Hillsborough isn’t just a festival site, it’s a much-loved space in the heart of the city, and we’re serious about looking after it.”

Sunday general admission tickets will sell out before the end of June and The Fancy Bit packages go on sale Thursday 12th June at 12pm. Full line-up and stage times are available at www.tramlines.org.uk.d