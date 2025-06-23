Top free summer holiday events for kids in Derbyshire

Summer holidays are almost here, and we all know how tricky it can be to keep the kids entertained without emptying the wallet. Luckily, Ey-Up Kids Derbyshire has scoured the county to find the very best FREE events happening this summer — perfect for busy families who want fun, budget-friendly days out.

Here are some top picks that every Derbyshire family should know about:

26–27 July 2025

Chesterfield Children’s Festival – FREE

Derbyshire Summer Holiday Guide

Queens Park, Chesterfield S40 2ND

Two days of storytelling, theatre, face painting, music workshops, DJ skills and loads more — all completely free, with BSL interpreters and accessible toilets to make sure no one misses out.

18–23 August 2025

Derby QUAD Summer Festival & Kaiju Puppet – FREE

Market Place, Derby DE1 3AS

Giant puppets and free clay workshops will have kids wide-eyed and inspired.

29–31 July 2025

Derby Park Family Fun Days – FREE

Markeaton Park, Chaddesden Park & more

Bouncy castles, crafts, sports and free entertainment — all in your local parks.

5 July – 31 August 2025

Derbyshire Library Summer Reading Challenge – FREE

All over Derbyshire

Get your kids reading six books and enjoy bonus wildlife and craft sessions at your local library.

29 July – 9 August 2025

Medieval Times Interactive Exhibition – FREE

Mary Swanwick Primary School, Chesterfield S41 9QW

Crafts, dress-up and immersive medieval fun for curious little explorers. Medieval Times

Expect inflatables, face painting, rides, live shows and loads of family fun.

And that’s just the start! From bubble shows at Matlock Farm Park to creative workshops at Thornbridge Hall, plus the classic Punch and Judy Spectacular at Heights of Abraham, there more adventures waiting every day this summer.

Want to see the full list?

Visit our mega summer holidays guide here:

About Ey-Up Kids Derbyshire

Founded by local mum Abbie Coleman, Ey-Up Kids Derbyshire is your friendly family guide to the best local days out, events and activities — especially the affordable ones. We’re here to help you plan stress-free, fun-filled holidays that everyone can enjoy.