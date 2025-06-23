Top free summer holiday events for kids in Derbyshire
Here are some top picks that every Derbyshire family should know about:
26–27 July 2025
Chesterfield Children’s Festival – FREE
Queens Park, Chesterfield S40 2ND
Two days of storytelling, theatre, face painting, music workshops, DJ skills and loads more — all completely free, with BSL interpreters and accessible toilets to make sure no one misses out.
18–23 August 2025
Derby QUAD Summer Festival & Kaiju Puppet – FREE
Market Place, Derby DE1 3AS
Giant puppets and free clay workshops will have kids wide-eyed and inspired.
29–31 July 2025
Derby Park Family Fun Days – FREE
Markeaton Park, Chaddesden Park & more
Bouncy castles, crafts, sports and free entertainment — all in your local parks.
5 July – 31 August 2025
Derbyshire Library Summer Reading Challenge – FREE
All over Derbyshire
Get your kids reading six books and enjoy bonus wildlife and craft sessions at your local library.
29 July – 9 August 2025
Medieval Times Interactive Exhibition – FREE
Mary Swanwick Primary School, Chesterfield S41 9QW
Crafts, dress-up and immersive medieval fun for curious little explorers. Medieval Times
Expect inflatables, face painting, rides, live shows and loads of family fun.
And that’s just the start! From bubble shows at Matlock Farm Park to creative workshops at Thornbridge Hall, plus the classic Punch and Judy Spectacular at Heights of Abraham, there more adventures waiting every day this summer.
Want to see the full list?
Visit our mega summer holidays guide here:
About Ey-Up Kids Derbyshire
Founded by local mum Abbie Coleman, Ey-Up Kids Derbyshire is your friendly family guide to the best local days out, events and activities — especially the affordable ones. We’re here to help you plan stress-free, fun-filled holidays that everyone can enjoy.