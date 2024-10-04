Timely advice to cut fuel costs across Derbyshire as energy bills rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Environmental groups across Derbyshire are organising a series of online events on eco home improvements in October to help homeowners reduce their energy bills and carbon footprint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events on home insulation (17 October), air source heat pumps (22 October) and solar PV & batteries (29 October) will feature presentations by experts and homeowners who will describe their experiences of making their homes more eco friendly and answer questions.

There will be a chance after the events to visit some of the homes. In addition, there will be a face to face session in Dronfield (31 October) where homeowners can get free 1-to-1 advice from retrofit professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With gas and electricity prices going up by 10% this month, these events can help homeowners worried about the cost of energy bills, or who want to do their bit for the planet. The events are designed to give people ideas and inspiration ranging from small improvements to deep retrofits. And with home energy use responsible for about one third of Derbyshire’s carbon dioxide emissions there is even more reason to try and reduce home energy consumption, while maintaining or even improving comfort levels.

Chesterfield homeowner with their heat pump

As the organiser of the Insulation event and one of the homeowners, Mary Ann Hooper said:

“We aim to help people tackle retrofitting energy measures in their homes. I improved my bungalow 10 years ago with very little knowledge and recently updated some of the work I had done because of how much I had learned from others in the interim.”

David Locke, a heat pump owner in Matlock taking part in the heat pump event said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By switching from gas to a heat pump we have much more comfortable winters. By adding a big battery, we are also much better off as well. After 3 winters with our heat pump, we are warm and snug. Practically and ethically switching from gas to a heat pump was a very good decision for us.”

Lisa Hopkinson of Transition Chesterfield, the organiser of the solar and battery event, said:

“Talking to people who have made improvements to their home is a great way to find out about the reality of getting solar panels, insulation, triple glazing, or air source heat pumps without talking to a salesman. You can ask the residents whether the installation was a hassle, find out how much they’re really saving on their energy bills as a result, and whether they would recommend it or not.”

Home insulation: Thurs, 17 Oct, 7pm, organised by Wirksworth Community Land Trust. With expert speaker Keir Windsor of UK Hempcrete and local homeowners who have insulated their homes. Register at https://bit.ly/3XywAM6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air Source Heat Pumps: Tues, 22 Oct, 7pm, organised by Hope Valley Climate Action’s energy group. With expert speaker Jeremy French of IMS Heat Pumps and local homeowners with heat pumps. Register at https://bit.ly/3MLXtYa

Solar PV and batteries: Tues, 29 Oct, 7pm, organised by Transition Chesterfield. With expert speaker John Beardmore of T4 Sustainability and local homeowners with solar panels and batteries. Register at https://bit.ly/4eqNumT

Free retrofit surveys and advice: Thurs, 31 Oct, 10.30am-12.30pm. Come along to the Peel Centre, High St, Dronfield S18 1PY, and learn about the HEAT Hub and the free tailored home energy reports on offer. Organised by MEA with Climate Action NE Derbyshire and NEDDC. Event registration: https://bit.ly/HEATHubDronfield

To find out how to make an appointment to visit a heat pump owner, visit https://hopevalleyclimateaction.org.uk after 1 November.